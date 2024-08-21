Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Acelyrin by 69.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

