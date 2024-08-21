Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on SLRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLRN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acelyrin Price Performance
Acelyrin stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.35.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.