ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 9,534 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. 1,104,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,484. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,564.00 and a beta of 0.38.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
