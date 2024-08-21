abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
VFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,498. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.