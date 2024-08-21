Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on August 30th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Stories

