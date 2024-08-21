abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.62

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from abrdn Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

LON:AAS opened at GBX 273.28 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.71. abrdn Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 241 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 289 ($3.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £422.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

Insider Activity at abrdn Asia Focus

In other news, insider Lucy Macdonald acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,540.54). 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.