ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17,276.42 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $17,276.42 and $0.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.80 or 1.00013297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.