726 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.20. 510,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,957. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

