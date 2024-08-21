6,798 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after buying an additional 442,177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.