6,407 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 713,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,817. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

