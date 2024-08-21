4,610 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $197,966,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,353. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.