3,956 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

AMG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.19. 156,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,199. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $189.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

