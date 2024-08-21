26,690 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 3,523,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,439. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

