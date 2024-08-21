20,000 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 102,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.