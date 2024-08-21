1,689 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.96 and its 200 day moving average is $320.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $358.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

