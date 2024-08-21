10,219 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellium by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 970,164 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 12,970.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,469 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Constellium stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 412,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

