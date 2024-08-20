ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total transaction of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,936 shares of company stock valued at $42,433,769. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.21. 1,051,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.74. The company has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

