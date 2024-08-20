ZClassic Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $609,939.47 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.