Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 352,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Youdao stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 69,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Youdao has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

