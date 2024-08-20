WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

WSP Global Stock Down 0.1 %

WSP stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$222.70. 59,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$216.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$214.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

