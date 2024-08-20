Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

