Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wolfspeed Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $49.32.
Insider Activity at Wolfspeed
In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
