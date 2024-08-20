Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 761773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

