WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.47

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 16190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGGY. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

