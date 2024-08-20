Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/19/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52.
Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services
In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $784,349 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.
