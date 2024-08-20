Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Lincoln Educational Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Get Lincoln Educational Services Co alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $784,349 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.