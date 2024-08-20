WAX Market Capitalization Tops $112.89 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $112.89 million and $6.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03195247 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $9,613,765.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

