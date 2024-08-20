Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 81.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

