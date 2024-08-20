Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $89.40. Approximately 2,423,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,610,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 556,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,223,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

