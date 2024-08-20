Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $82.99 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $82.99 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,405.79 or 1.00047311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.77977835 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $8,392,518.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

