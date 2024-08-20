Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 6.3% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $79.05 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

