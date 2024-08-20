Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 913,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 554,589 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VIST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.