Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE V traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $267.21. The stock had a trading volume of 897,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,098. The company has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.50.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
