Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.17

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 3627807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Stock Down 16.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

