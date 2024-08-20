Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 313.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.44. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Insider Activity at Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 115.99% and a negative net margin of 376.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 63,379 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $77,956.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,532.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERU shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

