Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

