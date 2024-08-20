Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 172,386 shares.The stock last traded at $283.33 and had previously closed at $282.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

