VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.93% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVX. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000.

EVX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

