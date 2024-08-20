Vai (VAI) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $28,558.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,782,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

