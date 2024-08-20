VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EGY opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.58) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 590.11 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £524.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,077.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 473.31.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

