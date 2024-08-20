VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EGY opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.58) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 590.11 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £524.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,077.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 473.31.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
