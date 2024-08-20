USDB (USDB) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One USDB token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $290.36 million and $10.54 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 290,712,709 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 291,761,549.1901549. The last known price of USDB is 0.99873996 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,430,307.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.