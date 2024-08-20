Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.05. 4,530,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,182,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 262,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.