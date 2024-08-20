UNIUM Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $517,483.06 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00009180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.39540224 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $516,979.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

