UniBot (UNIBOT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.18 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. UniBot has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00010527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniBot has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.57211638 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,297,169.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

