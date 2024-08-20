U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
