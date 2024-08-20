U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

