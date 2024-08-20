U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.