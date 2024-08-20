U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

USB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. 5,867,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

