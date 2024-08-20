Truist Financial Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $15.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.60 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

