TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 108,106 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.53 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

