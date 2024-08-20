Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.17.
TOL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. 1,612,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,509. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.19.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
