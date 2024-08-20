Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.17.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

TOL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. 1,612,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,509. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

