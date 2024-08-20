TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

