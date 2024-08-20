The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7 %

DIS stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,709,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

