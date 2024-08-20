The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $90.82. 9,709,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,667,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

