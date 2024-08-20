The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LGL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

