The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE LGL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
